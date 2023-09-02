Erik ten Hag says Manchester United looking forward to ‘fight’ with Arsenal

Erik ten Hag says his players are up for the fight against Arsenal as Manchester United look forward to Sunday’s high-profile clash.

The Red Devils have six points from their opening three Premier League matches, but their performances to date have been far from convincing.

United rode their luck to edge past Wolves 1-0 in their Old Trafford opener and, having lost 2-0 at Tottenham, had to come from behind to beat Nottingham Forest 3-2 at Old Trafford last time out.

It's one of the biggest games in the Premier League

Ten Hag knows his side need to up their game at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday as last year’s Premier League runners-up host the side that finished third.

“It’s one of the biggest games in the Premier League and we are really looking forward, of course, to that fight,” the United boss said. “It’s really always interesting games, intense games.

“I think it is two teams who really play offensive football, the right intentions, I would say.

“The audience is always the big winner of that game, so really looking forward to have that game.”

United head to the capital with three new signings available to feature.

Fenerbahce goalkeeper Altay Bayindir arrived on Friday following Dean Henderson’s exit to Crystal Palace.

Tottenham left-back Sergio Reguilon followed on a season-long loan, before Jonny Evans’ return to the club on a one-year contract was announced.

The trio were registered in time to face the Gunners, but Sofyan Amrabat’s loan from Fiorentina with an obligation to buy was not.

The deadline day arrivals bolster a squad that will be fighting on four fronts this term, with United this week drawn against Bayern Munich, FC Copenhagen and Galatasaray in the Champions League group stage.

“We need the depth to go into the four competitions,” Ten Hag said.

“But also our players, most of them international players for their nations, so they will go all over the world.

“We have to cover that. We have to be prepared for that situation, that we always can put a competitive team on the pitch.”

Mason Mount, Luke Shaw, Raphael Varane and Tyrell Malacia remain sidelined for the trip to Arsenal.

Amad Diallo, Kobbie Mainoo and Tom Heaton are also injured, but summer signing Rasmus Hojlund has been given the green light to make his debut after a back issue.

“I think he is ready to start,” Ten Hag said of the Denmark striker, who arrived from Atalanta in a deal that could reach £72million.

“I think for every player there is a big spotlight. At United you have to perform, so in every position and with every player.”