Erik ten Hag takes positives despite feeling the ‘pain’ of City loss

Erik ten Hag admitted Manchester United’s Community Shield defeat was a painful one after a penalty shoot-out loss to Manchester City.

United veteran Jonny Evans lifted his spot-kick over the crossbar before Manuel Akanji tucked in the winning penalty as Pep Guardiola’s side secured the first silverware of the season.

Alejandro Garnacho thought he had inflicted more Wembley misery on the four-time Premier League winners when he repeated his FA Cup final goalscoring heroics from just 77 days earlier with nine minutes remaining.

But another substitute, Bernardo Silva, headed a last-minute equaliser for City to make it 1-1 and take the match to spot-kicks.

Andre Onana saved from Silva early in the shoot-out but Jadon Sancho, back for United following his bust-up with Ten Hag last season, saw his kept out by Ederson.

Defender Evans, 36, then blazed United’s eighth penalty high over the top before Akanji secured a 7-6 win for City.

“We are disappointed,” said United boss Ten Hag. “We have to feel the pain and everyone feels the pain and that for me is a good signal.

“But I see some positives, we were twice leading, in the game and the penalties. We take the positives.

“The plan went how we thought it would go, it was disappointing that we just couldn’t get over the line.”

It was more Wembley spot-kick misery for Sancho, who also missed during England’s Euro 2020 final defeat by Italy.

But Ten Hag insisted: “He’s a very good penalty taker. I have no doubts to let him score a penalty and in future he will take penalties.”

Marcus Rashford also endured an afternoon to forget, missing a golden chance in each half in front of new interim England boss Lee Carsley.

“I think he was several times in very good positions and I’m very pleased he was in those positions,” said Ten Hag.

“He will score goals. He’s experienced enough to deal with this and when he gets one goal the goals will come.”

It was a first Community Shield win in four attempts for City, who were beaten by Arsenal on spot-kicks last season.

Guardiola, missing his contingent of Euro 2024 finalists with England trio Phil Foden, Kyle Walker and John Stones rested as well as triumphant Spain midfielder Rodri, said the match gave him few clues of how his squad is shaping up for another title defence.

“I would like to answer yes, but I don’t know,” he said. “We scored with one or two minutes left, like Arsenal did last season, We won on penalties, like last season we lost. We were close to losing today. So that’s why we have to wait.

“Of course I saw many things that I liked, the first 35 minutes were beyond excellent.

“Players are still on holidays, the English players and Rodri, so still we are far from our best. That’s normal.

“But this season we have already won one trophy and it’s nice, nothing has changed other than the fact we won a title.”