Erling Haaland completes century of Manchester City goals in 105 appearances

Erling Haaland completed a stunning century of Manchester City goals with the opener in Sunday’s Premier League match against Arsenal.

Here, the PA news agency looks at the Norway striker’s record-setting 105 games since moving to England.

Goals breakdown

Haaland has been a virtual goal-a-game striker since his emergence at Austrian side RB Salzburg in the 2019-20 season and through his spell at Borussia Dortmund, and that ratio has continued with City.

He has 73 goals in 71 Premier League appearances, winning the Golden Boot in both his full seasons and leading the way again early in the current campaign after hat-tricks against Ipswich and West Ham and a brace against Brentford.

The Champions League has brought him 18 goals in 21 City appearances, contributing to a career record of 41 in 40 which already places him in the top 20 goalscorers in the history of Europe’s elite competition – going all the way back to the inauguration of the European Cup in 1955, with Alfredo Di Stefano and Eusebio among the names ahead of him.

Haaland’s century is completed by eight FA Cup goals and one in the Carabao Cup. City have won two Premier League titles, an FA Cup, the Champions League and the Club World Cup since his arrival.

Hat-tricks

Man City 4 Crystal Palace 2, Aug 27, 2022 - 3 Man City 6 Nottingham Forest 0, Aug 31, 2022 - 3 Man City 6 Man Utd 3, October 2, 2022 - 3 Man City 3 Wolves 0, January 22, 2023 - 3 Man City 7 RB Leipzig 0, March 14, 2023 - 5 Man City 6 Burnley 0, March 18, 2023 - 3 Man City 5 Fulham 1, September 2, 2023 - 3 Luton 2 Man City 6, February 27, 2024 - 5 Man City 5 Wolves 1, May 4, 2024 - 4 Man City 4 Ipswich 1, August 24, 2024 - 3 West Ham 1 Man City 3, August 31, 2024 - 3

Haaland’s eight Premier League hat-tricks already see him ranked joint fourth since the top flight’s 1992 rebranding, alongside Thierry Henry, Harry Kane and Michael Owen. He trails only Robbie Fowler with nine, the competition’s record scorer Alan Shearer with 11 and former City striker Sergio Aguero with 12.

He scored four goals in a game against Wolves in May of this year, following a treble against the same opponents in January 2023.

He has twice achieved the feat in back-to-back league games, against Crystal Palace and Nottingham Forest in his fourth and fifth Premier League appearances and then Ipswich and West Ham this season – he was the width of Brentford’s post away from making it three in a row.

Only six players have scored hat-tricks in successive Premier League appearances and only Haaland and Kane have achieved the feat more than once – Kane against Leicester (four goals) and Hull in May 2017 and then Burnley and Southampton in December of the same year.

Haaland averages one hat-trick every nine Premier League appearances, with Manchester United and Fulham his other victims.

His three for City in other competitions also include a pair in consecutive matches, scoring five goals against Leipzig in the Champions League and then three against Barnsley in the FA Cup in his debut season. He also scored five in a 6-2 FA Cup win over Luton last term.

All 11 hat-tricks have come in City wins and nine at the Etihad Stadium, the only exceptions being at Luton and West Ham. Of his 24 career hat-tricks for club and country, the only one not to result in a win for his side came in Dortmund’s 4-3 loss to Bochum in April 2022.

Records

Haaland’s 36 goals in his debut Premier League season broke the competition record of 34 set by Andy Cole in 1993-94 and equalled by Alan Shearer the following season, both when teams still played 42 games rather than 38.

His 56 in all competitions that season were also the most ever for a Premier League player, shattering the record of 44 by Ruud van Nistelrooy for Manchester United in 2002-03 and Mohamed Salah for Liverpool in 2017-18.

Haaland is the fastest player ever to 10, 25 and 50 Premier League goals, reaching the marks in six, 19 and 48 games respectively, and to 25 Champions League goals which he achieved in 20 appearances. His nine in the first four games of this season set an unprecedented pace.

His five against Leipzig equalled the record for most goals in a single Champions League game, which he shares with Lionel Messi and Adriano.