Erling Haaland extends perfect Premier League scoring record with Ipswich treble

Erling Haaland’s hat-trick against Ipswich ensured he has still scored against every opponent he has faced in the Premier League.

Here, the PA news agency looks at the prolific Norway international’s Manchester City record.

Full house

Chelsea, Liverpool and Brentford were the only teams not to concede to Haaland in his astonishing debut season in England, when he won the Premier League Golden Boot with 36 goals in 35 games.

He ticked off all three last season, adding promoted Burnley and Sheffield United in the first three games and then Luton in April to complete a full house.

Ipswich took an early lead through Sammie Szmodics on Saturday but Haaland helped turned the game around by the 16th minute with a penalty and a finish from Kevin De Bruyne’s through-ball as City scored three in four minutes.

He completed his seventh Premier League hat-trick late on and with Town his only new opponent among the three promoted clubs this time around, as Leicester and Southampton return following a year away, his perfect record will endure until next summer.

Having also scored against Chelsea in the season’s opening game Haaland now has 67 goals in 68 Premier League appearances, and 94 in all competitions since joining City.

Favourite opponents

Haaland’s highest Premier League tally against any opponent is eight goals, against Wolves thanks largely to a four-goal haul in last season’s meeting at the Etihad Stadium.

He has six against derby rivals Manchester United, following up 2022’s hat-trick at the Etihad with a double at Old Trafford and another home goal last term.

Crystal Palace, Fulham and Nottingham Forest follow with five goals including a hat-trick against each – that is despite missing last season’s home game against Palace. He has four goals in three games against Everton and four in four against West Ham.

Haaland has scored in every league appearance against Everton, Palace (three games each), Southampton (two games), Ipswich, Leicester, Luton and Sheffield United (one).

Record books

Harry Kane also scored against every Premier League opponent he faced, a total of 32 clubs, during his time with Tottenham – a brief loan at Norwich early in his career did not yield any of his eventual 213 goals in the competition.

Frank Lampard holds the record for scoring Premier League goals against the most clubs overall, with his 39 one more than Andy Cole, but neither player scored against every opponent they faced.

Third on that list with 37 opponents is the league’s record scorer Alan Shearer, whose 20 goals against Leeds is the most by one player against a single opponent.