Ethan Chislett grabs winner as AFC Wimbledon edge past Grimsby
Ethan Chislett’s second-half strike fired AFC Wimbledon to a 1-0 victory over Grimsby at the Cherry Red Records Stadium.
The game ebbed and flowed in a first-half stalemate before Chislett’s goal helped extend the Dons’ unbeaten streak in League Two in seven games.
Gavan Holohan put Grimsby on the front foot with a through ball to John McAtee who tucked it away but the forward was caught offside.
Wimbledon looked threatening on 30 minutes but were unable to capitalise on efforts as Huseyin Biler was booked for a foul.
Ayoub Assal shone with a clinical cross to Josh Davison, whose attempt was saved by Town goalkeeper Max Crocombe, before play was halted prior to the break as Grimsby’s Michee Efete was stretchered off following a gruesome collision.
The stalemate was finally broken on the hour mark as Chislett’s close-range shot snuck past Crocombe to give the hosts the lead.
The Mariners battled for an equaliser but could not find a way through as the game became ever more fractious.
