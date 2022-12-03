Ethan Hamilton goal earns Accrington a point against Oxford
Oxford extended their unbeaten Sky Bet League One run to seven games but had to settle for a 1-1 draw at Accrington.
James Henry gave Oxford a 58th minute lead before Ethan Hamilton fired home a 35-yard strike with six minutes remaining to rescue a point for Stanley.
The closest the visitors came to breaking the deadlock in the first half was a Lewis Bate curling strike which hit the woodwork in the seventh minute.
Stanley’s best chance was the only shot on target before the break, with Hamilton’s strike at the far post deflected out for a corner in the 40th minute.
Oxford started the second half with more intent and Matty Taylor blasted over the bar.
The visitors opened the scoring when Marcus Browne tricked his way to the byline and crossed for Henry to fire home from close range, his second goal in as many games.
The hosts hunted for an equaliser, with Shaun Whalley heading wide and goalkeeper Simon Eastwood touching away Tommy Leigh’s 82nd-minute strike.
And Accrington were rewarded with a point thanks to Hamilton’s moment of magic.
The best videos delivered daily
Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox