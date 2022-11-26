Ethan Hamilton rescues Accrington as brave Barnet exit FA Cup
Ethan Hamilton broke National League side Barnet’s hearts with an 84th-minute winner for League One Accrington in the FA Cup.
The game was played at a frantic pace and it looked like neither side would break the deadlock until midfielder Hamilton struck.
The Reds almost made a dream start but striker Korede Adedoyin’s shot hit the far post and bounced to safety in the second minute.
Shaun Whalley and Hamilton both fired narrowly off target as Stanley looked for the opener.
Barnet grew into the game and were a danger with their best chance coming on 45 minutes as Stanley goalkeeper Toby Savin tipped over top scorer Nicke Kabamba’s header.
The second half was played at a fast pace with chances at a premium.
Stanley winger Rosaire Longelo was a threat but he twice fired straight at goalkeeper Laurie Walker while at the other end Kabamba’s long-range effort was deflected off target.
Then came the winner when Longelo’s cross into the box was parried by Walker and the ball fell to Hamilton to rifle home.
