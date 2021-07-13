Ethan Horvath looks forward to lift with Forest after signing three-year deal
Nottingham Forest have signed USA national team goalkeeper Ethan Horvath on a three-year contract from Belgian side Club Brugge.
The 26-year-old, who won three Pro League titles in Belgium, has also played under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at Norwegian club Molde.
Horvath won man of the match in the CONCACAF Nations League final last month, saving a penalty in the last minute of extra-time as the USA beat Mexico 3-2.
He told the Forest website: “It feels great to be here. Nottingham Forest is such a historic club. I really like the stadium and training ground and the people have been fantastic. It’s a new challenge for me. I’m hoping all my experience can help Forest.
“I’ve heard about the fans and the 30,000 crowds and that even when it’s not full, it’s loud. The shirt carries a lot of history and I’m proud to be part of that history.”
Forest manager Chris Hughton added: “We are delighted to be signing somebody of Ethan’s calibre. He has plenty of valuable experience in Europe with clubs of good pedigree and in European competition.”