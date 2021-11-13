13 November 2021

Ethan Ross bags brace as Raith see off Hamilton to move into second

By NewsChain Sport
13 November 2021

Raith maintained the pressure on leaders Kilmarnock as they cruised to 3-0 win at Hamilton to move up to second in the cinch Scottish Championship.

John McGlynn’s men bounced back from last week’s disappointing draw at Queen of the South with three first-half goals to make sure of the points.

Raith grabbed the lead when Hamilton’s Luke Matheson deflected a shot into his own net with just six minutes on the clock.

Then Ethan Ross stepped up with two goals in the last 10 minutes of the first period to effectively seal another win for McGlynn’s men.

A third-straight game without a win piles more pressure on the home side who sit in seventh place just three points clear of bottom club Dunfermline.

