03 February 2022

Euan Henderson extends his Hearts contract before returning on loan to Alloa

By NewsChain Sport
Hearts have handed striker Euan Henderson a one-year contract extension and loaned him back to Alloa Athletic for the remainder of this season.

The 21-year-old’s deal had been due to expire at the end of this term, but he is now tied to the Tynecastle club until the summer of 2023.

Henderson spent the first half of the campaign on loan at Alloa, where he scored 11 goals in 17 appearances before returning to his parent club last month.

However, he will now head back to the cinch League One side for the remainder of the season before joining up with Hearts in pre-season in an attempt to force his way into manager Robbie Neilson’s plans for next term.

Hearts have appointed former Hamilton, Norwich and Preston coach Frankie McAvoy as their new academy director.

