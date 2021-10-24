error code: 1003
24 October 2021

Euan Henderson strikes twice late on as Alloa shock Queen’s Park

By NewsChain Sport
24 October 2021

A late brace from Euan Henderson saw Alloa secure a dramatic 4-3 victory at cinch League One leaders Queen’s Park.

After the hosts had replied to Kevin Cawley’s first-minute opener with Bob McHugh goals either side of the break, Craig Howie brought things back level by heading past Willie Muir in the 54th minute.

Luca Connell then looked to have sealed three points for Queen’s Park with an 88th-minute effort, only for fellow substitute Henderson to score two minutes later and then again in stoppage time to inflict a first defeat of the campaign upon Laurie Ellis’ men.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Film crew walked off set just hours before Alec Baldwin shooting tragedy, voicing safety concerns

world news

Rule change comes in for holidaymakers returning to England to take lateral flow tests instead of PCRs

news

Alec Baldwin told gun he was given was safe but it was actually loaded with live ammunition

world news