Euan Murray goal proves decisive at Firhill
Euan Murray headed the only goal as Raith Rovers moved within a point of cinch Championship leaders Dundee United with a 1-0 win at Partick Thistle.
Murray nodded home a Kyle Turner free-kick after 33 minutes at Firhill, stunning Thistle after a confident start by the home side.
Kerr McInroy, Scott Robinson and Brian Graham had all forced saves from goalkeeper Kevin Dabrowski in the early stages.
Aidan Connolly threatened a second for Raith after the break when he shot over but Partick almost grabbed a late equaliser when Graham’s header clipped the top of the bar.
