12 March 2024

Euan Murray goal proves decisive at Firhill

By NewsChain Sport
12 March 2024

Euan Murray headed the only goal as Raith Rovers moved within a point of cinch Championship leaders Dundee United with a 1-0 win at Partick Thistle.

Murray nodded home a Kyle Turner free-kick after 33 minutes at Firhill, stunning Thistle after a confident start by the home side.

Kerr McInroy, Scott Robinson and Brian Graham had all forced saves from goalkeeper Kevin Dabrowski in the early stages.

Aidan Connolly threatened a second for Raith after the break when he shot over but Partick almost grabbed a late equaliser when Graham’s header clipped the top of the bar.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

William makes first public appearance since Kate's edited photo controversy

news

Kate issues public apology as she takes blame for digitally altered photo

news

Police officer who shot Chris Kaba denies murder as he is named for first time

news