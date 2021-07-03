Euro 2020 matchday 23: England set up semi-final clash with Denmark

England marched into the semi-finals of Euro 2020 with a 4-0 win over Ukraine in Rome, while Denmark secured a trip to Wembley after they defeated the Czech Republic 2-1 in Baku.

After the euphoria of defeating German at a packed Wembley on Tuesday night, it was in the end a fairly straightforward evening for the Three Lions at the Stadio Olimpico.

Harry Kane set England – who have still to concede a goal at the tournament – on their way with an early strike before Harry Maguire headed in another at the start of the second half.

Captain Kane swiftly nodded in a third before substitute Jordan Henderson wrapped up a memorable performance from Gareth Southgate’s men.

Denmark head earlier edged past the Czechs after first-half goals from Thomas Delaney and Kasper Dolberg put them in control.

Czech frontman Patrik Schick grabbed his fifth Euro 2020 goal early in the in the 49th minute to set up a tense second half, but Kasper Hjulmand’s squad held out to book their date with England on July 7.

England expects, England delivers

England fans celebrate after the Euro 2020 quarter-final win over Ukraine in Rome (PA Wire)

England fans are not used to this. For those who are brave enough to put them through the emotional rollercoaster, usually the final few nervous minutes are spent watching through clenched fingers or from behind the sofa. There is, though, something different about England under Southgate – a young team playing without the weight of all those ‘oh-so-nears’ down the years and whose performances mean fans in Rome and back home will never stop dreaming.

Quote of the day

We want to go the two steps further, I know what will be happening at home and that’s great.

Danish fairytale continues

Danish players celebrate their win over the Czech Republic at Euro 2020 (AP)

Denmark coach Kasper Hjulmand feels Christian Eriksen will be with them them all the way to Wembley after his men saw off the Czech Republic in Baku to book their place in the semi-finals. The Danes have become a lot of people’s ‘second team’ for the way they have responded after star man Eriksen suffered cardiac arrest in their opening group match defeat to Finland. The Inter Milan midfielder is continuing his recovery following hospital treatment – and could yet be given the best tonic should Hjulmand’s squad go on to emulate the boys of 1992.

Post of the day

Czech mate for Silhavy

The Czechs had progressed from England’s group as one of the best third-placed teams – and then pulled off a shock victory against 10-man Holland in the last 16 to book their quarter-final spot. Jaroslav Silhavy’s men, though, paid for a slow start in Baku, and not even a fifth tournament goal for frontman Schick was enough to salvage a return trip to north London. “We managed something which we can be proud of,” said head coach Silhavy.

Azzurri rally behind Spinazzola

Italy full-back Leonardo Spinazzola may have kicked his last ball at Euro 2020 following a ruptured Achilles injury suffered in Friday’s quarter-final win over Belgium, but the Roma defender will be anything but a forgotten man. Fans voted the left-back as the Azzurri’s MVP from the match in a poll on the Italian Football Federation website and the 28-year-old, hobbling on crutches, was given a standing ovation by his team-mates when back at their base in Florence.

Stat attack

With just three matches left, the race for the Golden Boot remains wide open. England skipper Kane took his tally to three in two games with a brace against Ukraine, moving level alongside team-mate Raheem Sterling. Czech frontman Schick scored his fifth goal of the tournament against Denmark to move level with Cristiano Ronaldo. Nice forward Dolberg also has three goals – but will be up against it to improve on that against a defence which has yet to be breached in Euro 2020.

Up next

Italy v Spain (semi-final, July 6, Wembley, 2000 BST)England v Denmark (semi-final, July 7, Wembley, 2000 BST)