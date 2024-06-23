Euro 2024 day 10: Scotland aiming to reach knockout stages for first time

Scotland finish their Group A campaign against Hungary in Stuttgart on Sunday knowing a win would almost certainly see them into the knockout stages of a major tournament for the first time.

Hosts Germany will be out to get a third straight win when they take on Switzerland at the Frankfurt Arena, where the state of the pitch has caused plenty of concern.

On Saturday, Portugal beat Turkey 3-0 in Dortmund to clinch top spot in Group F with a match to spare while Belgium saw off Romania to get their Group E campaign back on track.

Minnows Georgia claimed their first point at a major tournament after drawing 1-1 with the Czech Republic in Hamburg – but both teams face a battle to qualify for the knockout phase.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look ahead to day 10 of Euro 2024.

Scotland out to make history

Steve Clarke’s side have just one point from their first two matches – but a win against Hungary would almost certainly see Scotland into the knockout stages of a major tournament for the first time.

The massed ranks of the Tartan Army have again travelled in numbers, with the expectation of being there to see Scotland make history.

“We feel good,” said Clarke. “We thought it might come down to needing to get something out of the last game in the group.

“We need to get three points to at least finish third in the group and we will see where that takes us in the competition.”

Frankfurt less than pitch perfect

Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann admits concerns over the state of the Frankfurt Arena pitch have left him worrying whether his players will suffer injuries in their final Group A game against Switzerland.

England laboured to a 1-1 draw against Denmark in Frankfurt on Thursday, with players from both teams struggling to keep their feet as chunks of turf cut up, and UEFA said a “detailed maintenance plan is in place” to improve the surface.

“The grass is simply not good – very greasy, very soft,” Nagelsmann noted. “It is like driving with summer tyres in the winter.

“If you slip, you really risk getting injured, but this is the situation and we must try to do the best we can.”

Akaydin’s howler helps Portugal progress

Turkey defender Samet Akaydin scored a calamitous own goal as Portugal qualified for the knockout stages by clinching top spot in Group F with a comfortable 3-0 victory in Dortmund.

The Fenerbahce centre-back inexplicably passed the ball beyond goalkeeper Altay Bayindir and into the unguarded net under little pressure after an attack involving Joao Cancelo and Cristiano Ronaldo broke down.

Bernardo Silva had earlier opened the scoring with his first goal at a major international tournament and Ronaldo later set up Bruno Fernandes to tap in a third – registering a record eighth assist in the European Championship finals.

Portugal can now afford to make plenty of changes for their final group match against Georgia next week in Gelsenkirchen, while the Czechs have to beat Turkey to stand a chance of progressing.

Red Devils up and running

Belgium were in need of a response from a surprise loss to Slovakia in their Group E opener – and provided just that to see off a determined Romania 2-0 in Cologne.

Youri Tielemans had fired the Red Devils in front after only 73 seconds, but Romania – who beat Ukraine 3-0 in their first match – refused to be overrun.

Romelu Lukaku looked to have got a crucial second just after the hour mark – only for VAR to rule out a third goal for the Belgian forward at the tournament for a marginal offside as he sprinted clear.

Kevin De Bruyne, though, ensured there would be no late drama when he slotted in with 10 minutes left after latching on to a long ball up field.

Belgium’s win leaves the group in the balance – with all four teams on three points heading into the final fixtures.

Czechs can’t bounce Georgia

Georgia drew 1-1 with the Czech Republic in Hamburg to claim a first point at a major tournament – but should have left the Volksparkstadion with all three.

The Czechs, beaten by Portugal in their opening game, saw a first-half goal from Adam Hlozek ruled out for handball following a VAR review.

Another spot by the video referee saw Georgia awarded a penalty in first-half stoppage time for handball by Robin Hranac following a free-kick into a crowded box, and Georges Mikautadze slotted in from the spot.

Patrik Schick equalised just before the hour – but Georgia should have won the match with the very last kick, only for Saba Lobjanidze to blaze over from 10 yards after a three-on-one counter attack.

Picture of the day

Post of the day

Who’s up next?

Scotland v Hungary – 8pm, BBC One

Switzerland v Germany – 8pm, BBC Two