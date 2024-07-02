Euro 2024 day 19: Netherlands and Turkey complete quarter-final line-up

Turkey will face the Netherlands in the Euro 2024 quarter-finals in Berlin after two contrasting last-16 showdowns in Germany on Monday.

Two late goals from Donyell Malen added to an early strike from Cody Gakpo and sealed a 3-0 win for the Dutch over Romania in Munich.

Merih Demiral also fired a brace in Turkey’s 2-1 win over Austria but the real hero was Turkish keeper Mert Gunok, whose injury time wonder-save sealed his side’s progression.

Malen at the double

Donyell Malen eased Dutch nerves with a late brace as the Netherlands completed a 3-0 win over Romania in Munich to seal their place in the last eight.

Despite Cody Gakpo’s early strike, Ronald Koeman’s side spurned a succession of chances to make the game safe as Romania looked to find a way to force extra time.

But Malen eased nerves with a close-range finish seven minutes from time and wrapped up a deserved success after a fine run in stoppage time.

Gunok saves Turkey

Merih Demiral scored after just 57 seconds and added a second on the hour as two set-plays undid Austria in their last-16 clash in Leipzig.

Michael Gregoritsch also converted from a deflected set-piece to give the Austrians hope but Christoph Baumgartner spurned a succession of chances to find a leveller.

Baumgartner’s frustration was complete deep into injury time as he rose highest in the box to power a goal-bound header only to see Gunok spring to his right and paw the ball around the post to spark raucous celebrations in the Turkish ranks.

England at ease

The England squad enjoyed a much-needed rest day at Euro 2024 following the “emotional rollercoaster'” victory over Slovakia on Sunday.

Jude Bellingham spoke of the mixture of feelings after his last-gasp overhead kick took the last-16 meeting into extra-time before Harry Kane headed home to seal a quarter-final against Switzerland.

“It was a bit of an emotional rollercoaster, really,” Bellingham told the Diary Room on England’s social media channels.

“Not probably the most enjoyable way to win a game, obviously you always want to feel like you’re in control and you’re comfortable. But you’ve got to find ways to win.”

