Euro 2024 day 29: England and Spain turn attention to Berlin final

After the drama of this week’s semi-finals, England and Spain are the last two teams left to battle it out for Euro 2024 glory on Sunday.

There will be, though, little time for either squad to reflect on achievements so far as thoughts quickly turn towards Berlin.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look over Euro 2024 as the tournament heads into its last few days.

Southgate seeks perfect finish

After Ollie Watkins’ stunning late strike to beat the Netherlands on Wednesday night, England returned to their Blankenhain base to rest, recover – and swiftly refocus on their toughest test yet.

This is the first time an English men’s team has made it to a major final overseas – and a second successive European Championship final for a side who lost on penalties to Italy at Wembley three years ago.

A summer which began with unconvincing displays, fan discontent and widespread criticism will end with a shot at history at the Olympiastadion.

England boss Gareth Southgate, though, knows England will have to be at their absolute best against an in-form Spain side who have had an extra day to prepare.

“They would be rightly favourites for what they have done this tournament. They have been the best team,” Southgate said.

“Tactically we will have to be perfect as they are such a good side, but, you know, we are here.

“And it is a game we can prepare for so no matter what the players have shown, the togetherness and the spirit.”

Rice out to rewrite history

England midfielder Declan Rice hopes Southgate’s side can write a new chapter after admitting he will forever be “haunted” by watching Italy lift the trophy following a penalty shoot-out win at Wembley in 2021.

Rice – who has played every minute of England’s Euro 2024 campaign – knows there is a similar challenge to overcome this year, but the Arsenal midfielder has every intention of leading the victory celebrations this time around.

“Seeing Italy lift that trophy will haunt me forever,” Rice said.

“We are now presented with another opportunity where we can write our own history. We are up against another top side who we have to massively respect.

“But we also have to enjoy these moments because in 15 or 20 years time when I look back, these are the nights I will remember.

“On the pitch we feel together and strong. We are in another final and are so together.”

Morata on the mend

Spain were handed some welcome news on the fitness of captain Alvaro Morata.

Morata had been injured in a freak incident whilst celebrating Tuesday’s semi-final victory over Spain, struck by a security guard who slipped in attempting to intercept a pitch invader.

The Atletico Madrid forward, though, allayed fears over any lingering knee problem when he took part in an open training session on Thursday.

Defenders Dani Carvajal and Robin Le Normand, meanwhile, will both be available again for Sunday’s final against England following suspension.

Actions speak louder than words for Vivian

Luis de la Fuente’s side have impressed on their run to the final – and Spain defender Daniel Vivian knows they cannot let those standards slip on Sunday.“We have won six straight matches at Euro 2024, we want that to become seven,” the Athletic Bilbao centre-back told uefa.com.

“We want to do things to our best ability every time, every day.

“Words are only something that you then have to turn into reality – you have to make them true.”

Picture of the day

Post of the day

What’s next?

Sunday – Final: Spain v England, 8pm, BBC & ITV