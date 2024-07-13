Euro 2024 day 30: England and Spain prepare for final showdown

The Euro 2024 final between England and Spain is now only a day away.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at what both teams have been doing ahead of their meeting in Berlin.

Decision impossible for Southgate

Gareth Southgate says it would be impossible for him to make a “logical” decision on his future with England so close to winning Euro 2024.

Southgate has guided the national team to their first overseas final – against Spain in Berlin on Sunday – and a second successive European Championship showpiece after losing to Italy on penalties at Wembley three years ago.

It is the third time in his four major tournaments in charge – World Cups and Euros – that Southgate has guided England to the semi-finals or further.

Asked how difficult it would be to walk away if he does land England’s first men’s trophy since the 1966 World Cup, Southgate told Sky News: “Emotionally it would be impossible for me to make a logical decision at the moment on any of that because my sole focus for two years has been winning this tournament.

“The last five, six weeks have been an absolute rollercoaster, so I don’t actually know where I am with anything other than (being) very focused on preparing the team for this game, and determined to keep leading them in the way we have over the last month.”

Walker wants to win it for boss

England’s vice-captain Kyle Walker believes winning Euro 2024 is an ideal way to pay back manager Southgate.

The team has come in for criticism on their way to reaching the final but Southgate in particular has been treated harshly.

Asked how much it would mean to win the final for Southgate as well as their friends and family, Walker told BBC Radio 5Live: “I think that’s probably at the top of the list.

“We do it for the group of people who have been here, who have sacrificed six weeks. And that’s not just the players because it’s an honour to play for the country.

“The media have written us off, said we’ve not done this, we’ve not done that. I’ve seen certain quotes from certain players saying we haven’t got the heart and we just rely on certain individuals. That gives us fuel because we’re not individuals, we’re a team.

“It’s not just for the set of lads, the group of people that are here. It’s for Gareth, the fans and everyone associated with this country.

“I think this bunch of lads, and especially since Gareth and Steve (Holland) took over, we’ve been very fortunate.”

No time for “criminal” doubts

Trent Alexander-Arnold felt it would be a “crime” if England allowed any doubts to creep in as they prepared for Sunday’s final.

This is the first time an English men’s team has reached a major final overseas.

“Our mentality cannot change,” Alexander-Arnold said on Lions’ Den. “You have got to be ruthless in every single game you play, in training, in and around the place.

“We have found our rhythm now within the team on the pitch, in the games, at a good time as well.

“As the saying goes, it is not how you start, it is how you finish. We are finishing this tournament well and hopefully we go out even better on Sunday.

“To even have any doubts going into a final is a crime in my opinion.”

Spain focusing on present not future

Dani Olmo insists Spain will not focus on establishing a record run of seven successive wins as they attempt to deny England glory on Sunday.

The Spanish became the first team to taste victory in six consecutive games at the finals on Tuesday evening when they beat France 2-1 to book their final spot.

However, Olmo and his team-mates are targeting silverware rather than records in pursuit of a fourth European crown, having missed out on a place in the final at the delayed Euro 2020 tournament to eventual winners Italy.

“We are only thinking about the final, not records, not the future,” he said.

“We are 90 minutes away from winning this, three years after not reaching the final. We play to win.”

