Euro 2024 day five: Portugal leave it late while Arda Guler arrives in style

Substitute Francisco Conceicao struck a stoppage-time winner as Portugal beat the Czech Republic in Leipzig, where Cristiano Ronaldo chalked up another milestone by playing in his sixth European Championship finals.

Elsewhere, Real Madrid teenager Arda Guler announced his arrival on the international stage with a fine goal as Turkey beat tournament debutants Georgia 3-1 as the rain lashed down in Dortmund.

It was was also revealed France superstar Kylian Mbappe was set to play in a mask to protect his broken nose – but just when will he return to action?

Here, the PA news agency take a look back at day five of Euro 2024.

Super six for Ronaldo

Ronaldo achieved another milestone as he appeared in his sixth Euros, having first played in 2004, and helped Portugal to a late win over the Czech Republic in their opening Group F clash.

Lukas Provod had fired the Czechs in front with a fine finish midway though the second half, but an own goal from Robin Hranac soon had Portugal back on level terms.

Portugal piled on the pressure and looked to have turned the match around when Diogo Jota knocked the ball in after Ronaldo’s header came back off the post – only for the goal to be swiftly chalked off by VAR for a slender offside against the 39-year-old Al Nassr forward.

Roberto Martinez’s men, though, were not to be denied as substitute Conceicao swept home a winner from close range in stoppage time, punishing a slip from Czech defender Hranac.

Teenage dream for Turkey

Georgia’s first game at a major international tournament ended in a heartbreaking 3-1 defeat at the BVB Stadion where Guler’s spectacular strike stole the headlines.

Mert Muldur had fired Turkey into the lead with a thumping volley midway through the first half of an engrossing Group F encounter, but Georges Mikautadze soon equalised with a landmark goal for the minnows.

Hopes of an upset, though, were ended after 19-year-old Guler curled home a stunning effort in the 65th minute before Kerem Akturkoglu sealed victory with a breakaway goal in stoppage time.

Les Bleus to wait for masked Mbappe

France confirmed star forward Mbappe would play in a mask to protect his broken nose – but stressed it was too early to say whether he would feature in the remainder of Euro 2024.

Real Madrid’s new stellar signing suffered the injury after colliding with opponent Kevin Danso’s shoulder in Les Bleus’ 1-0 victory over Austria on Monday night.

Mbappe was taken to hospital in Dusseldorf but while it was confirmed he would not require immediate surgery, France Football Federation president Philippe Diallo said it was “too soon to know if he will be able to play for the remainder of the tournament”.

While Les Bleus boss Didier Deschamps looks set to be without Mbappe for Friday’s next Group D game against the Netherlands, he will take things one step at a time.

“Already this morning he was a little better, so we will see that and monitor it closely every day,” he said.

Who’s up next?

Croatia v Albania – 2pm, ITV1

Germany v Hungary – 5pm, BBC One

Scotland v Switzerland – 8pm, BBC One

All times BST.