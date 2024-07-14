Euro 2024 final – live! England kick off against Spain in bid for European glory

England's bid for Euro 2024 glory is under way as they take on Spain in the final at Berlin's Olympiastadion

Boss Gareth Southgate hopes to guide the men's national team to their first major trophy - and first ever European crown - since the 1966 World Cup

England XI: Jordan Pickford, Marc Guehi, John Stones, Kyle Walker, Luke Shaw, Declan Rice, Kobbie Mainoo, Bukayo Saka, Jude Bellingham, Phil Foden, Harry Kane

Spain XI: Unai Simon, Dani Carvajal, Robin Le Normand, Aymeric Laporte, Marc Cucurella, Rodri, Fabian Ruiz, Lamine Yamal, Dani Olmo, Nico Williams, Alvaro Morata

2000 – KICK OFF!

England boss Southgate has issued his final rallying call before the match kicks off at 8pm.

“It isn’t about what it means to me, it’s about what it means for English football,” he said on X.

“This group of players have been a privilege to work with for these six weeks, and we want to give everyone the night of their lives.”

T-minus 30 minutes…

Former England defender Matthew Upson welcomed Shaw’s first start in the tournament amid suggestions that Trippier, who has lined up at left-back throughout, was struggling with injury or illness.

Upson told BBC Radio 5 Live: “Just fit enough for the final. Not bad timing from Luke Shaw, is it?

“He’s actually looked better than what I thought he was going to be in the moments where he’s come on off the bench.

“Whether or not there’s an injury or an illness that has just forced the issue a little bit, he certainly brings the left-footed balance and the ability to deliver a ball first time on the run. There was one moment in the Dutch game where it was crying out for a cross into the box and it just didn’t come in.

“At least you know this evening if there is an opportunity to do that with Bellingham, arriving, Foden around there, Kane in the box, then that can be a real threat for England.”

Sizing up their surroundings.

1900 – ONE HOUR TO KICK-OFF

Shaw in, Trippier out.

1851 – THE ENGLAND TEAM IS HERE!

Here is England’s XI to face Spain in the Euro 2024 final: Jordan Pickford, Marc Guehi, John Stones, Kyle Walker, Luke Shaw, Declan Rice, Kobbie Mainoo, Bukayo Saka, Jude Bellingham, Phil Foden and Harry Kane.

Shaw coming in for Kieran Trippier is the one change made by Southgate.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer compared Southgate’s struggle to convince the public he is the right man for England to his own battle for the keys to Number 10.

He told ITV Sport: “It’s been an amazing 10 days, to have a Labour government and to hit the ground running, we’ve tried to get across a sense of service but electoral victories don’t drop from the sky, we had to work for it and so did the England manager.

“You don’t get to a final just by luck: it’s talent, skill, strategy and I just desperately hope now we get that win this evening.”

Asked about the criticism Southgate has faced during the course of this tournament, Starmer added: “I can totally relate to that. When I started as Labour leader people said you’re not going get it over the line, we weren’t going quick enough, we’ll never get a Labour government.

“Gareth obviously started this with people saying it wasn’t good enough. I always said from the get-go this is a fantastic squad, a fantastic manager who can get the best out of them so I’m really, really pleased to get this far, we should be proud of them, we’re all proud, the whole country is behind them.”

On the all-important question of a potential bank holiday if England win, he said: “I don’t know. Let’s get through the next few hours, get the hands on the trophy. We’ll need to mark it in some way, we’d have to see what that is. An appropriate way.”

England fans… assemble!

Former England captain Alan Shearer backed the current generation to succeed where he and others have failed repeatedly since 1966.

Shearer told BBC Radio 5 Live: “Look, we’ve all had to put up with that word ‘pressure’ at some stage. You don’t get to elite, top-level sport, top-level football without having any pressure, unfortunately – or fortunately because some people live off that, they feed off that, they want that, so pressure comes with being an England footballer.

“Now I get there might be more because I and other players before me and after me weren’t able to deliver that trophy, but ’66 was the last time it happened and we’ve all had to carry that burden at times – and sometimes it has been a burden.

“But this is a really, really, really talented squad who have got an incredible chance to make history.”

All eyes on the prize.

It’s getting very real now as Spain have just revealed their starting XI for the final.

Unai Simon, Dani Carvajal, Robin Le Normand, Aymeric Laporte, Marc Cucurella, Rodri, Fabian Ruiz, Lamine Yamal, Dani Olmo, Nico Williams and Alvaro Morata are the men standing between England and European glory.

And we think Rio Ferdinand might have seen the Spanish team sheet, too.

1800 – TWO HOURS TO KICK-OFF

Jamie Carragher believes Southgate, whose contract runs out later this year, should stay on after this tournament and take England through to the 2026 World Cup in the United States.

The former Liverpool defender said on Sky Sports: “I always feel that an international manager, if the players and his FA don’t want him to leave, then it always feels strange leaving after a Euros. It feels to me that the World Cup is the one you leave after.

“If we’d gone out to Switzerland (in the quarter-finals) he would probably have walked away because there would have been a lot of criticism and the scrutiny that goes with the job, which he has done for a long time.

“But I feel if he comes out of this feeling good – which he should do now whatever happens tonight – I think it would be right to finish it at the World Cup in America.

“If I was in Gareth’s position I would be thinking, ‘would I want to give this team to someone else and they maybe go on and win a World Cup?’ If it was me I’d do a couple more years, and I hope Gareth does the same.”

One more game.

1700 – THREE HOURS TO KICK-OFF

Where are you watching the match tonight?

1650

Well that’s one major Spanish success for the day ticked off… congratulations to Carlos Alcaraz for retaining his Wimbledon title.

Meanwhile, Juan Mata says he has been impressed by the maturity of England’s Kobbie Mainoo.

The 19-year-old Manchester United midfielder has been a revelation since breaking into Southgate’s side and is set to start against Spain.

“He looks so mature with the ball, he’s always asking for the ball and taking responsibility,” former United, Chelsea and Spain midfielder Mata told BBC Radio 5 Live.

“I asked the guys at United and they say he has been like that always. Doesn’t matter if he’s at Old Trafford with 75,000 or playing in the academy.

“We are seeing a generation of players that are playing in a way that looks like they have been in the Premier League for 10 years.”

While we wait, here’s a look back at the highlights from Saturday’s final preview press conference with Southgate and captain Harry Kane.

1625

Former England defender Danny Mills is confident Southgate’s men can cope with whatever Spain and in particular teenager Lamine Yamal, who turned 17 on Saturday, will throw at them.

Mills told Sky Sports: “He’s an exceptional talent, we know that, but if I was England, I’d be looking and thinking, ‘we can deal with that, that’s not a problem’. Nico Williams down the other side, (Alvaro) Morata, probably, down the middle, ‘yes, we can deal with that’.

“I don’t see that as a huge problem. This isn’t Cristiano Ronaldo in his pomp, this isn’t Lionel Messi in his pomp, Gareth Bale in his pomp.

“This is a young kid with bags of talent; we’ve got Foden, Bellingham, Cole Palmer, (Bukayo) Saka. We’ve got equally as much threat.

“Spain will have to worry about what we are doing as well just as much as us worrying about them.”

Here come the England fans!

The Spanish are arriving in big numbers, too.

1605

Former England goalkeeper David Seaman is in Berlin for the final and told Sky Sports: “It’s massive and I’m really confident if I’m honest.

“I’m sure it’s our time, and Gareth’s time, because of the way the squad is and the way we’ve been playing in this tournament.

“We haven’t played our best but every performance has been getting better and better.

“I’ve always said that football’s coming home. I started with that song in Euro 1996 and I want to be here when football finally comes home.”

Harry Redknapp, the former Tottenham boss, is similarly confident about England’s chances of ending their 58-year major trophy drought.

He said on Sky Sports: “I think we’ve got the best players, better players than them From the start of the tournament, I said to everybody I thought England were a good thing to win this tournament with the group of players.

“We’ve got an amazing group of talent. We’ve got the footballer of the year in Germany, the footballer of the year in Spain (Jude Bellingham), the footballer of the year in England, (Phil) Foden. We’re just full of talent.

“I just fancy us to put it all together. We haven’t really put it all together over 90 minutes throughout the tournament, but tonight, I’ve got a feeling that we could do that. I think we’ll be too strong for Spain.”

Good afternoon and welcome to our live coverage of England’s historic Euro 2024 final showdown with Spain at the Olympiastadion in Berlin!

At stake is a first ever European crown for England’s men and a first major trophy for them since the 1966 World Cup.

It is their second shot at winning the European Championship final in three years after the agonising shootout defeat by Italy that saw Euro 2020 end with heartbreak, with the Lionesses then lifting the nation’s spirits in 2022 by winning the Women’s Euros in dramatic fashion at Wembley.

Standing in the way of Gareth Southgate’s side this time around are a Spain outfit who have won all six of their games at the tournament so far, scoring 13 goals to England’s seven.

Follow us throughout the afternoon as we round up the best of the pre-match opinion, check out how fans of both nations are gearing up for the big occasion and get the final team news to you as soon as possible.

Then it’s over to Berlin for the 2000BST kick-off to chart every key moment and soak up all the reaction – stick with us right through to the victorious team’s trophy lift and celebrations.