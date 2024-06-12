As the opening game of the Euros beckons, we bring you the inside track on how the groups will pan out, which players to look out for and who will lift the trophy.

Here, our resident pundit Dave Barrett runs his rule over the class of 2024

Group A

Germany are looking to win what would be a record fourth European Championship. Home advantage combined with a resurgence in form under their exciting new coach Julian Nagelsmann should see the hosts go a long way in this tournament.

Hungary, buoyed by recent successes are relying on their key player Dominik Szoboszlai to help them navigate through what is a challenging group.

Scotland enter the tournament with a certain amount of confidence, led by Liverpool's Andy Robertson, but face the challenge of replacing the injured Lyndon Dykes.

Switzerland, although experienced, seek to rediscover their form to help them progress beyond the group stage.

Final group positions:

Germany Switzerland Scotland Hungary

Scott McTominay, pictured, is key to Scotland’s Euro 2024 chances, according to former skipper Colin Hendry (Joris Verwijst/PA) ( PA Wire )

Group B

Spain enter Euro 2024 in top form, with a well-balanced squad led by goalkeeper Unai Simon and striker Alvaro Morata.

Croatia, known for their resilience in tournaments boast a strong midfield with Luka Modric and Mateo Kovacic, while Italy, the reigning champions, face a significant challenge in defence due to the absence of Leonardo Bonucci and Giorgio Chiellini.

Albania, despite being underdogs will be hoping to be the surprise team in the group.

Final group positions:

Spain Croatia Italy Albania

Luka Modric helped Croatia finish third in Qatar (Adam Davy/PA) ( PA Wire )

Group C

Tournament favourites England will be looking to go one place further than four years ago. Despite having so many world class players there are still question marks over their defence, as well as tactical doubts over their manager Gareth Southgate.

Denmark did not get off to the best of starts when their training pitch had to be ripped up and relaid ahead of their arrival in Germany this week. Kasper Hjulmand’s squad - including Manchester United striker Rasmus Hojlund, his Old Trafford team-mate Christian Eriksen and Spurs midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, will hope for a smoother ride ahead. Slovenia, led by Jan Oblak and Benjamin Sesko, will seek to capitalise on key players' performances, while Serbia, facing challenges in form appear to have too many hurdles to overcome in what is a very competitive group.

Final group positions:

England Denmark Slovenia Serbia

Denmark’s Rasmus Hojlund (AP) ( AP )

Group D

France have a serious amount of talent and depth with players like Kylian Mbappe, Mike Magnian and Antoine Griezmann leading the charge.

Netherlands, have a solid defence led by Virgil Van Dijk, however a quarter-final spot is probably as good as it will get for the Dutch this time round.

Poland will be relying on Robert Lewandowski's goal-scoring prowess if they are to progress to the next stage, while Austria look destined to exit early despite adopting an attacking style under Ralf Ragnick.

Final group positions:

France Netherlands Poland Austria

Kylian Mbappe shakes hands with French President Emmanuel Macron (Sarah Meyssonnier/Pool Photo via AP) ( AP )

Group E

Belgium, led by Romelu Lukaku and Kevin De Bruyne, aim to secure their first Euros victory. Ukraine are expected to put in another solid showing with Andriy Lunin in goal and Artem Dovbyk up front.

Romania will be looking to their solid defence and Radu Drăgușin's leadership to help them advance from the group, while Slovakia look destined for an early exit from what is another competitive group.

Final group positions:

Belgium Ukraine Romania Slovakia

Romelu Lukaku ran riot against Azerbaijan (Geert Vanden Wijngaert/AP) ( AP )

Group F

Portugal have a well-balanced squad featuring Pepe and Cristiano Ronaldo and this should see them go a long way in the tournament.

Turkey will be looking to Hakan Çalhanoğlu's experience to help them cause an upset in the group. Czechia who have Leverkusen players Adam Hlozek and Patrik Schick will be targeting a quarter-final place, while tournament debutants Georgia will be hoping to put up a decent show against what are clearly very strong opponents.

Final group positions:

Portugal Czechia Turkey Georgia

Cristiano Ronaldo has been included in Portugal’s squad for their Euro 2024 qualifiers (Mike Egerton/PA) ( PA Wire )

Top Goalscorer: Romelu Lukaku is expected to shine in Euro 2024, where he is likely to benefit from Belgium's favourable group. This, combined with his impressive form in qualifying, suggests he will continue to find the back of the net and he looks to have an excellent chance of walking away with the Golden boot.

Player of the Tournament: The exceptionally talented Kylian Mbappe looks set to claim the Player of the Tournament award. Following his recent big-money move to the Galacticos and a strong performance at last year's World Cup, Mbappe looks poised to show the footballing world just how good he is, aided by a French team that understand how to play to his strengths.

Young Player of the Tournament: Florein Writz has emerged as a stand-out performer for Leverkusen, showcasing his skill and speed with 18 goals and 20 assists this season. With a potential big move on the horizon, Writz has the opportunity to showcase his talents on the European stage and make a significant impact for Germany in their quest for the title.

Winners: Germany are my tip to triumph in Euro 2024. Benefiting from a hugely talented and well-balanced squad and with the added advantage of playing on home soil, they have the potential to overcome any challenge and look set to reclaim their status as champions of Europe.

Runners up: France