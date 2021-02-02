Europe has to be an aspiration, says Livingston boss David Martindale

Livingston manager David Martindale believes European qualification has to be a goal for his side after victory at Aberdeen moved them to within five points of their opponents.

An own goal from goalkeeper Joe Lewis and a Nicky Devlin header earned the visitors a 2-0 success and made it 14 games unbeaten for Martindale since he took up the reins.

“If we can keep it going to the end of the season it would be nice,” Martindale said when asked how long the run could last.

“We spoke as a group collectively on Monday about how not finishing in the top six after getting to a national cup final would be a disappointment. After the split, who knows what can happen.

“Europe has to be an aspiration.

“I thought we were fairly comfortable in the game. Apart from the one shot off the bar I don’t think the goalkeeper had a lot to do.

“The first goal probably changes the game slightly and when we get the second it’s a fantastic header. That lets us change our game plan and invite Aberdeen on to us, which allowed us to press on to them.”

Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes, who saw his side slip to fourth place, was angered by the failure to award Lewis Ferguson a goal for his effort which came back off the underside of the bar, insisting the ball crossed the line.

“The goal should stand,” he said. “I’ve seen it again but I didn’t need to. It was a clear goal.

“We spoke in the warm-up about the conditions and the need for concentration. It was difficult to get any sort of rhythm.

“The opening goal unnerved us. It was a terrible goal to lose and the second was just as bad. Half-time couldn’t come quick enough.

“Nobody will give us a chance against Hibs on Saturday. It’ll require a big performance and it’s a big game for us.”