05 September 2024

Even his sneezes are powerful – Bolton’s Victor Adeboyejo suffers bizarre injury

By NewsChain Sport
05 September 2024

Bolton striker Victor Adeboyejo has suffered a bizarre back injury – by sneezing!

The 26-year-old had to miss Wanderers’ clash with Barrow in the Football League Trophy on Tuesday night.

Boss Ian Evatt told the Bolton News: “Victor has been suffering with a nasty back injury and a sneeze set it off, believe it or not.

“We have had it scanned and should have the results very soon. Victor is a powerful boy and even his sneezes are powerful.

“He felt a bit of a crack in between his ribs and we are hopeful it is just a cartilage or muscular issue but until we have a good look at the scan we won’t know.”

