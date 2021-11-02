02 November 2021

Everton board member Sarvar Ismailov steps down for personal and health reasons

By NewsChain Sport
02 November 2021

Everton board member Sarvar Ismailov has stepped down from his duties for personal and health reasons.

Ismailov, the nephew of the Russian billionaire Alisher Usmanov – a long-time business partner of owner Farhad Moshiri and one of the club’s major sponsors – was Moshiri’s executive representative.

He has resigned from the board of directors and all his other positions, including sporting and commercial director for Everton Women.

“The decision was taken by Mr Ismailov and is effective immediately,” said a statement from the club.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Hollywood star Leonardo DiCaprio raises the X-factor among delegates at Cop26

world news

Met must ‘get the rot out’ says mother after officers shared photos of her dead daughters’ bodies on WhatsApp

news

I’m A Celebrity 2021 start date ‘revealed’ as show returns to Gwrych Castle in Wales

tv & entertainment