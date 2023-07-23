Everton complete loan signing of Arnaut Danjuma
Everton have signed Netherlands international forward Arnaut Danjuma on a year-long loan from Villarreal, the club have confirmed.
The 26-year-old, who has played six times for his country, spent the second half of last season at Tottenham after they hijacked a deal for him to move to Goodison Park in January.
He scored only once in the Premier League for Spurs, netting during the 3-2 home defeat to Bournemouth in April.
He was Villarreal’s top scorer during their run to the Champions League semi-final in 2022 but subsequently fell out of favour and was made available for loan.
Bournemouth signed him to try to salvage their top-flight status in January 2020 but he failed to register a goal as Eddie Howe’s side dropped into the Championship.
“It’s amazing to join Everton and I’m really happy to be here,” he told Everton’s website. “It’s been a long time coming to join such a massive club as Everton and it makes me proud.
“I had interest from other clubs but there was a pull towards Everton because of the fans, the manager and the history of the club and it’s second time lucky for me.
“I know I did not move to the club in January, that was because there was some uncertainty over the manager situation at that time, but I think it makes it even more beautiful for me to join now.
“I am very grateful to be at the club and I can’t wait to play in front of the fans as well.”
He becomes manager Sean Dyche’s second signing of the summer after Ashley Young joined following his release from Aston Villa.
The best videos delivered daily
Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox