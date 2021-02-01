Everton defender Jonjoe Kenny: Celtic loan move has been perfectly timed

Jonjoe Kenny insists his Celtic move has been perfectly timed after agreeing a six-month loan switch from Everton.

It has been a miserable season for the Hoops, with their Premiership 10-in-a-row dreams lying in tatters.

But Toffees right-back Kenny is excited about the possibilities in store in Glasgow.

The 23-year-old former England Under-21 defender – who goes straight into Neil Lennon’s squad for Thursday’s clash with Kilmarnock at Rugby Park – told CelticTV: “The stature of the club and how big it is made it a decision I couldn’t turn down.

“To come up here and play my football at a club like this is perfect for me right now.

“I want to come here and help the club first of all, and help the lads.

“Obviously, it’s been a bit difficult, but I just want to come here and try my best and give my all to Celtic, get out there and play and get some games for me, to show people what I can do and show my qualities.

“First of all, I enjoy playing football. I like getting the ball, playing nice football and getting forward and putting crosses in, but on the other side of that, I feel that I am aggressive, I like making tackles and just giving my all.”

Kenny came through the Everton ranks under the guidance of former Rangers hitman Duncan Ferguson.

He has registered 48 run-outs for the Goodison Park outfit, while he spent last season in Germany with Bundesliga side Schalke.

He will now fill the slot left by Jeremie Frimpong, who quit Celtic Park for Bayer Leverkusen last week.

“I know what’s coming ahead of me, what challenges I’ve got and that’s why I’ve come here,” added Kenny. “I want to challenge myself and see how far I can take myself too.

“Going to Germany was a completely different experience – a different way of life, learning a new language and basically becoming like a German person, and it was just great.

“It’s another string to my bow, and all these experiences will come in handy now that I’ve joined Celtic.

“There’s a lot of history in the air and a lot of top players have come and gone from here, so it was the first day and it was just good to be involved and train with the lads.

“The lads were brilliant – people from Glasgow are similar to Scousers – so it’s been brilliant for me to come in and settle in quickly.

“I want to be involved straight away and we’ll see what happens. I’m just made up to be here and we’ll see what happens tomorrow, but the quicker I can play, the better it’ll be for me.”