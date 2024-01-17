Everton edge past Crystal Palace and Forest see off Blackpool in extra time

A spectacular free-kick from Andre Gomes fired Everton into the fourth round of the FA Cup following a 1-0 replay win over Crystal Palace while Nottingham Forest needed extra time to see off League One Blackpool.

Gomes curled his shot over the wall and beyond Sam Johnstone three minutes before half-time for the only goal in more than three hours of football between the sides.

Palace were denied an equaliser at the death when Everton keeper Joao Virginia kept out an effort from substitute David Ozoh as the Toffees booked another all-Premier League tie at home to Luton.

Chris Wood scored an extra-time winner as Nottingham Forest overcame League One Blackpool 3-2.

The New Zealand striker tapped in a Ryan Yates cross to send the Premier League side through after a rip-roaring replay.

Andrew Omobamidele had marked his long-awaited Forest debut with the opening goal.

The Irish defender, who joined from Norwich for £11million almost five months ago, struck at the far post from a corner after 17 minutes.

Forest doubled their lead 50 seconds into the second half after Albie Morgan’s weak back-pass allowed Nicolas Dominguez to challenge Seasiders goalkeeper Daniel Grimshaw and the ball broke for Danilo to stroke home.

Morgan made amends with a superb half-volley from the edge of the area to pull one back and Blackpool equalised with 11 minutes left when a looping cross from Andy Lyons was met with a far-post header by Kyle Joseph to send the tie into extra time.

Wood’s 107th-minute goal means Forest will travel to Bristol City in round four.

Norwich are heading to Liverpool after coming from behind to beat Bristol Rovers 3-1.

Luke McCormick volleyed League One Rovers ahead but Gabriel Sara hauled the Canaries level.

Adam Idah fired Norwich into the lead from the penalty spot and Kenny McLean wrapped up the victory three minutes from full time.