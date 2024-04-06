Everton end long wait for win to land hammer blow on Burnley in relegation scrap

Everton secured a first Premier League win since December over 10-man Burnley to boost their survival hopes and deal a hammer blow to the struggling Clarets.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s luck appears to have finally changed as his goal gave Sean Dyche’s side a first win in 14 league matches.

The forward, who ended his six-month wait for a goal with the equaliser at Newcastle in the week, charged down Arijanet Muric’s clearance seconds before the end of the first half and saw the ball loop into an empty net for a 1-0 victory.

Rejuvenated by goals in back-to-back matches for the first time since September, the 27-year-old appeared to shift up a gear and had a couple more chances either side of Dara O’Shea’s straight red card for a lunge on Dwight McNeil.

But one goal was enough to prevent an equalling of a club-record 14 league matches without a win dating back to 1937, moving them up to 15th but still only four points above 18th-placed Luton after the Hatters’ win against Bournemouth.

It was crucial timing with the outcome of a second independent commission into profitability and sustainability breaches – for which they have already been docked six points – expected next week.

However, for second-bottom Burnley, themselves with just one win in 15, this was a first defeat in five and left them six points from safety.

Everton made four changes, including both central midfielders, with Idrissa Gana Gueye absent as his wife gave birth overnight and Amadou Onana complaining of soreness after training.

More significantly, Calvert-Lewin was restored to the team and it was him sensing half an opportunity which brought the goal – and much relief – 10 seconds from the end of what was a turgid first half.

Muric, who had not had to face a shot on target, inexplicably delayed far too long from Maxime Esteve’s square backpass and Calvert-Lewin made enough ground to be able to charge down the clearance with maximum reward.

It was the stroke of luck which he had been searching for since October and came hot on the heels of the penalty which ended his drought on Tuesday at St James’ Park.

For Burnley it was moment of self-sabotage as they had edged the first 45 minutes with Jacob Bruun Larsen sending a free-kick just over and David Fofana heading into the arms of Jordan Pickford.

A possibly tactical showing of the afternoon’s scores, just as Luton went behind, 10 minutes into the second half gave home fans a lift but they were not the only ones recharged as Calvert-Lewin nutmegged O’Shea and forced Muric to save with an outstretched foot at his near post after Lorenz Assignon had given away possession.

Abdoulaye Doucoure headed over Ashley Young’s cross as Everton sensed their chance to put daylight between themselves and the relegation zone and the dismissal of O’Shea helped their cause.

The Burnley defender mis-controlled a pass from fellow centre-back Esteve and in trying to rectify the situation lunged at McNeil on the halfway line and referee Michael Oliver immediately brandished what seemed a harsh red card.

Sander Berge’s challenge on Calvert-Lewin’s replacement Beto looked more like a red card on the edge of the area as the striker bore down on goal but Oliver was not interested.