Everton fail in appeal against Allan’s red card during Newcastle win

Everton have failed in their bid to have Allan’s sending-off against Newcastle on Thursday night rescinded or the punishment reduced.

The Brazil midfielder was originally shown a yellow card by referee Craig Pawson for his challenge on Allan Saint-Maximin late in Everton’s 1-0 victory only for VAR to advise the official go to the pitchside monitor.

Having looked at replays Pawson overturned his decision and issued a red card.

Manager Frank Lampard disagreed, saying as Everton lodged their appeal: “In the cold light of day that is not a red card and we don’t want to lose Allan for three games.”

However, an independent regulatory panel rejected the appeal – plus a second request to downgrade the punishment for excessive punishment – and the midfielder will now serve a three-game ban, starting with Sunday’s FA Cup quarter-final at Crystal Palace.

Having only recently fallen foul of a VAR mistake, what Lampard does not want is another apology from referees’ chief Mike Riley.

It is only just over two weeks since Professional Games Match Officials Limited general manager Riley called Lampard and chairman Bill Kenwright to admit mistakes were made when VAR official Chris Kavanagh failed to advise referee Paul Tierney over a handball by Manchester City’s Rodri, which would have given the Toffees the chance of a late penalty equaliser.

“We had a really bad decision against us which we had an apology for but apologies don’t mean points,” said Lampard, speaking before the outcome of Allan’s appeal was known.

“There was nothing from that other than a ‘Thanks very much’. This one there is no need for an apology.

“It wasn’t a decision that should have been changed to a red card. It was very clear from my end.”

Allan will also miss league matches against Burnley and West Ham.

Lampard accepts mistakes will be made but struggles to understand the lack of consistency in the application of video technology.

And while he does not want another apology he would welcome further dialogue with Riley.

“There are question marks over VAR. I understand the human side and I don’t want to bang the drum about that,” added the Toffees boss.

“I don’t think the conversation with Mike Riley is pointless, as long as the process gets better.

“There will be faults in it because we are human. I make mistakes as a manager, the players make mistakes, this is the world we live in and we don’t want to get rid of the system but it is the consistency.

“I’m very happy to have those conversations. We have to have them to move forward.”