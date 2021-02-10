Everton shade FA Cup tie with Tottenham in nine-goal thriller at Goodison Park

Bernard’s extra-time strike saw Everton reach the quarter-finals of the FA Cup after a thrilling nine-goal encounter against Tottenham.

The Toffees are in the hat for the sixth round as they got the better of Jose Mourinho’s Spurs – eventually progressing 5-4 after extra-time.

England captain Harry Kane was named on the bench for the visitors at Goodison Park but came on to head Tottenham level and take the game into an additional half an hour.

Davinson Sanchez scored twice for Tottenham but it was not enough to see them progress. (PA Wire)

Earlier, a rare Davinson Sanchez goal had put Spurs in front only for Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Richarlison to strike inside three minutes to turn the tables.

Everton would go two goals ahead as Gylfi Sigurdsson converted a penalty against his former club after Calvert-Lewin had been fouled by Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, only for Erik Lamela to reduce the arrears in first-half stoppage time.

There was plenty of drama still to come as Richarlison’s second of the night restored a two-goal margin, with Sanchez and Kane then heading home to level at 4-4.

Bernard was on hand to settle the contest with a fine finish in the first period of extra-time – Tottenham unable to fight back and slipping to defeat.

Manchester City advanced into the last eight with victory at Swansea – Pep Guardiola’s side entering the record books as they did so.

The 3-1 victory in south Wales means City have set a new record for the number of successive domestic wins by a top-flight club in England.

That run of wins extended to 15 courtesy of goals from Kyle Walker, Raheem Sterling and Gabriel Jesus as Swansea debutant Morgan Whittaker pulled back a late consolation.

Kelechi Iheanacho's header saw Leicester edge out Brighton at the King Power Stadium. (PA Wire)

Kelechi Iheanacho’s last-gasp winner saw Leicester progress at the expense of Brighton.

In a game of few chances, both sides saw second-half strikes ruled out for offside only for Iheanacho to head home a quickly-taken corner in the dying stages to secure a 1-0 victory for the Foxes.

Sheffield United made the quarter-finals for the second successive season as Billy Sharp’s penalty was enough to see off 10-man Bristol City.

Billy Sharp's penalty took Sheffield United to the sixth round. (PA Wire)

Referee Robert Jones dismissed Alfie Mawson after viewing replays on the pitchside monitor, with the defender blocking a David McGoldrick effort with his hand.

Sharp tucked away the resulting spot-kick to give the Blades a 1-0 win over their Sky Bet Championship visitors.