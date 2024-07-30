Everton sign Republic of Ireland centre-back Jake O’Brien from Lyon

Everton have bolstered their defence with the signing of Republic of Ireland centre-back Jake O’Brien from Lyon.

The 23-year-old Cork-born defender has agreed a four-year deal after arriving for a fee believed to be around £17million.

O’Brien – who won his first Ireland cap against Hungary in June, playing alongside Everton captain Seamus Coleman in a 2-1 win – is the club’s fifth signing of the summer following the loan return of Leeds winger Jack Harrison and arrivals of midfielder Tim Iroegbunam and forwards Iliman Ndiaye and Jesper Lindstrom.

“Seamus has been on to me to sign for Everton. He’s a top guy, a brilliant captain and to play under him here as well as with Ireland will be a privilege.” O’Brien, who left Crystal Palace for France last summer, told evertontv.

“I’ve been dreaming of this kind of move in the Premier League, with such a historic club.

“It’s a very exciting move for me.

They’ve shown the faith in me so now it's my turn to show why on the pitch

“When the transfer window opened there were other clubs in for me but there was only one club I wanted to go to – it was Everton.

“They’ve shown the faith in me so now it’s my turn to show why on the pitch.”

O’Brien’s arrival adds depth to the Toffees’ central defence where last season James Tarkowski and Jarrad Branthwaite were the first-choice pairing.

Branthwaite has been the subject of bids from Manchester United but their offers have not come close to a valuation which would persuade Everton to consider selling.

“Jake further strengthens our talented core of centre-backs and adds competition to our squad which can help us continue to progress,” said manager Sean Dyche.

“He is still young but has earned valuable experience both abroad and at international level and has many impressive attributes to become a top-quality player for Everton in the Premier League.”