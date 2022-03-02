Everton suspend commercial ties with Alisher Usmanov’s companies

Everton have suspended commercial ties with Alisher Usmanov’s companies following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The Uzbekistan-born billionaire is founder of private Russian holding company USM and has had his assets frozen as part of sanctions imposed by the European Union in response to Russia’s ongoing attack.

Everton owner Farhad Moshiri is chairman of the board of directors at USM Holdings, which has sponsored Everton’s training ground since agreeing an initial five-year deal in 2017. It also has an option on naming rights for the Toffees’ new stadium – a deal worth £30million to the club.

MegaFon is among USM’s businesses and Everton Women signed a multi-year principal partnership deal with the telecommunications operator in October 2020, when Yota – part of the MegaFon Group – was added to the sleeve.

Everton have suspended agreements with Alisher Usmanov’s businesses (Nick Potts/PA) (PA Wire)

Branding is set to be removed from Goodison Park and the Finch Farm training base after the Premier League club confirmed the immediate suspension of agreements with the three companies.

An Everton statement read: “Everyone at Everton remains shocked and saddened by the appalling events unfolding in Ukraine.

“This tragic situation must end as soon as possible, and any further loss of life must be avoided.

“The players, coaching staff and everyone working at Everton is providing full support to our player Vitalii Mykolenko and his family and will continue to do so.

“The club can confirm that it has suspended with immediate effect all commercial sponsorship arrangements with the Russian companies USM, Megafon and Yota.”

Ukraine international Mykolenko joined Everton from Dynamo Kyiv in January.

The 22-year-old full-back hit out at Russia captain Artem Dzyuba and his international team-mates on Tuesday for their silence over the invasion of Ukraine.

Everton fans have shown their support to Vitalii Mykolenko (Peter Byrne/PA) (PA Wire)

In a post on Instagram in his native language, Mykolenko said: “Whilst you remain silent b**** along with your s***head football team-mates, peaceful civilians are being killed in Ukraine.

“You will be locked in your dungeon for the rest of your life and most importantly the lives of your kids. And I’m glad.”

Mykolenko’s post came the day after FIFA and UEFA suspended Russia from all competitions.