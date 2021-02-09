Everton waiting on James Rodriguez and Jordan Pickford for Spurs showdown

By NewsChain Sport
15:04pm, Tue 09 Feb 2021
Everton playmaker James Rodriguez and goalkeeper Jordan Pickford face late fitness tests ahead of the FA Cup fifth-round visit of Tottenham.

The Colombia international was taken off with a tight calf during Saturday’s 3-3 draw at Manchester United, the second successive match England’s goalkeeper missed due to a rib injury.

Midfielder Allan has returned to training after a hamstring injury which has sidelined him for almost two months but will not be available until the weekend, while new signing Josh King is cup-tied having already played for Bournemouth.

Dele Alli could return to the Tottenham bench.

The 24-year-old midfielder, who was keen to leave the club in January, has not played since the third-round win at Marine at the start of last month due to a tendon injury.

Serge Aurier (calf) is a doubt, while Sergio Reguilon (muscle) and Giovani Lo Celso (hamstring) are definitely out.

Everton provisional squad: Olsen, Coleman, Keane, Mina, Godfrey, Digne, Doucoure, Gomes, Rodriguez, Calvert-Lewin, Richarlison, Pickford, Virginia, Holgate, Nkounkou, Davies, Delph, Sigurdsson, Iwobi, Bernard.

Tottenham provisional squad: Lloris, Hart, Tanganga, Rodon, Doherty, Aurier, Alderweireld, Dier, Sanchez, Davies, Winks, Hojbjerg, Sissoko, Ndombele, Moura, Vinicius, Lamela, Bergwijn, Son, Kane, Bale, Alli.

