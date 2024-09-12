Everton warn work still to be done on John Textor takeover

Everton have played down prospective new owner John Textor’s comments about being close to a takeover, insisting “there remains work to be done”.

In an interview on Wednesday the American, who has a 45 per cent share in Crystal Palace which he has to offload first, said the deadline to complete with Toffees owner Farhad Moshiri was November 30 but he felt it could be done before then.

Everton have moved to distance themselves from Textor’s assessment of the situation.

“The club is aware of the comments made by John Textor in relation to a potential purchase of the club,” said a statement.

“While positive conversations and progress continues to be made with Mr Textor to formalise any deal with him there remains some work to be done to complete the transaction.

“Accordingly, the comments made by Mr Textor merely represent his personal view on club matters.

“Everyone at the club is staying focused on providing the best support possible to Sean (Dyche) and the squad as we head into the weekend’s fixture.

“The club will provide updates in respect of new investment when there is material news to communicate to supporters and other stakeholders – and this will be done through official club channels.”

In a wide-ranging interview with Sky Sports, Textor said the opportunity to become the new owner of Everton was like being asked if he would like to become the President of the United States.

He also said he would have preferred for the club to remain at Goodison Park rather than move to a new stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock next season.

The American, who is the fifth bidder to have been granted a period of exclusivity by Moshiri, added he had no plans to sack manager Dyche but that: “I’d sit down with him at some point in the future and say that I’m going to bring him a very different profile of player from any corner of the world and ask him if he is interested. I’d ask him if he could coach this squad.”