25 February 2022

Everton welcome back Demarai Gray and Abdoulaye Doucoure for Man City clash

By NewsChain Sport
25 February 2022

Everton’s Demarai Gray and Abdoulaye Doucoure both return to the squad for the visit of Manchester City.

Gray has been sidelined for two matches with a hip injury, while Doucoure’s groin problem has meant this will be the first time Lampard has had him available for selection since taking charge a month ago.

Lampard will have talks with Ukraine international Vitalii Mykolenko before deciding on his participation.

Manchester City are boosted by the return to fitness of both Jack Grealish and Gabriel Jesus.

Record signing Grealish has missed the last three games due to a shin problem while Jesus has been out since the 1-1 draw with Southampton last month.

Pep Guardiola also said that Ukraine international Oleksandr Zinchenko is available for the match and in the right frame of mind to play despite his deep concerns over the crisis in his home country.

Everton provisional squad: Pickford, Kenny, Holgate, Keane, Coleman, Allan, Van De Beek, Gordon, Alli, Richarlison, Calvert-Lewin, Begovic, Patterson, Mykolenko, Branthwaite, Doucoure, Gomes, Townsend, Gray, El Ghazi, Iwobi, Rondon.

Manchester City provisional squad: Ederson, Carson, Walker, Dias, Stones, Ake, Zinchenko, Laporte, Cancelo, Mbete, Gundogan, Rodri, De Bruyne, Silva, Grealish, Fernandinho, Foden, McAtee, Lavia, Sterling, Jesus, Mahrez, Kayky, Delap.

