Everton Women’s captain Danielle Turner to leave club after 15 years

Everton Women’s captain Danielle Turner’s 15-year association with the club will end next week when her contract expires.

The 30-year-old has spent half her life playing for the Toffees, featuring in two FA Cup finals, winning the Championship title to seal promotion back to the Women’s Super League in 2017, and captaining the team for the past five years.

“I think I’ve felt every emotion possible in the past couple of weeks,” she told evertontv.

“There’s a great deal of sadness when you’ve been at a club for 15 years and spent half of your life there.

“It’s always going to be difficult to say goodbye. This has been one of the hardest decisions I’ve ever had to make.”

