Everton’s Dominic Calvert-Lewin misses Manchester City game but nearing return
Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin will be absent against Manchester City but manager Carlo Ancelotti believes the striker could be back for this weekend’s clash with Liverpool.
The 23-year-old missed Sunday’s surprise 2-0 home loss to struggling Fulham after picking up a hamstring complaint in last Wednesday’s 5-4 FA Cup fifth-round win over Tottenham.
Ancelotti had expected to be able to call upon Calvert-Lewin against Premier League leaders City but the Everton boss says the striker will not be available on Wednesday.
“Not available for sure, Dominic Calvert-Lewin and (Jean-Philippe) Gbamin,” the Italian said at his pre-match press conference on Tuesday. “The others are all OK, they are going to train today.
“(Jordan) Pickford yesterday trained and it was OK. We check again today and if he’s available he is going to play.
“Allan is in contention. He’s fit, he’s good. He’s available to play.”
Asked how long Calvert-Lewin faces out with the Merseyside derby clash at Liverpool looming large, Ancelotti said: “I think it’s a matter of days. We hope that he will be available on Saturday (to face Liverpool).”