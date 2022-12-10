Everyone staked a claim – Michael Beale cheered by Rangers display in friendly

New Rangers manager Michael Beale got the response he was looking for as his side beat Bayer Leverkusen 3-0 in an Ibrox friendly.

Beale had challenged his players to stake their claim and show him they want to be part of his team and his men delivered.

Malik Tillman scored a double and Scott Arfield was on target as Rangers warmed up for Beale’s first competitive match in charge, which comes against Hibernian at home on Thursday.

Beale told Rangers TV: “Everyone staked a claim and that’s what I want. All of a sudden, everyone looks like they’re a good player, and they’re also playing against good players with a lot of experience.

“In patches, our last pass or shot could have been better and we could have scored more goals.

“I thought Malik Tillman’s first goal in the first half was a fantastic finish, and his header for the second goal was outstanding. He’s a player that I’m delighted to be working with and I’m so excited to have him.

“The midfield in the first half, with Ryan Jack, Glen Kamara and Tillman, and the three that came on in the second half, I thought John Lundstram and Steven Davis were outstanding and Scott Arfield went and scored. That gave me a lot of food for thought.

“Alex Lowry also came on and did really well, and we tried with two strikers (Antonio Colak and Rabbi Matondo) with Ryan Kent in behind.

“Fashion Junior is just back in training so we didn’t want to risk anything more than 30 minutes.

“I was really pleased. We’ve come and played a friendly against a good opponent and got a result with no injuries, so everything is gearing up for Thursday.”

James Tavernier, Adam Devine, Leon King and James Sands lined up in the Rangers back four for the majority of the game while striker Alfredo Morelos replaced Colak at half-time.