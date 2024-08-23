Everyone’s working really hard to get Rangers back to Ibrox – Philippe Clement

Philippe Clement claims an earlier than expected return to Ibrox for Rangers is “a possibility but not a certainty.”

The Light Blues are using Hampden Park as their temporary home due to the delayed refurbishment of one of the Ibrox stands.

The Govan club’s chairman, John Bennett, had targeted the home game against Hibernian on September 28 as “aspirational” for a return but reports claim they could be back home for the Premier Sports Cup tie against Dundee a week earlier.

“Nothing can be confirmed until it’s sure but people are working really hard to make it as fast as possible. So there’s a possibility in that way, but not certainty,” said Clement, who revealed midfielder Nico Raskin, out since pre-season with an ankle injury, has returned to training while defender Leon Balogun is fit again for the William Hill Premiership game against Ross County on Saturday.

“It’s what I said during recent weeks so maybe people don’t believe me, but everybody’s been working really hard for them to make it as fast as possible.

“And, like I said, you don’t have everything in your own hands, or a lot of things, not in a case like that. But all the club have been pushing to make this transformation period as short as possible, that we could go back to Ibrox as fast as possible. And they’re still doing that.”

Asked about the task facing his side on Saturday, the Belgian boss said he was looking forward to the match with “excitement.”

He said: “Yeah, it doesn’t happen so much that you have a full week (training).

“So that was interesting that we could train on things, that we could work also with players coming back out of injury so in that way, positive.

“Nico Raskin could train today for the first time with the squad. Hamza Igamane trained also for three days in a row with the first team.

“Leon is fit again, he trained all week. Robin Propper is a doubt for tomorrow but 200 per cent sure he will be fit for next week.

“So those were good things that we could do and we will look forward to the next league game and to work hard to get three points.”