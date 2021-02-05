Everything is still on the table – John Lundstram on his Sheffield United future

Sheffield United midfielder John Lundstram has refused to rule out the possibility that he will stay at Bramall Lane beyond this season.

Speaking for the first time about his contract talks with the club, the 26-year-old revealed that “everything is still on the table”.

Blades boss Chris Wilder has been trying to get Lundstram to sign a new deal since December 2019, with the player turning down multiple offers, and last summer the club was forced to activate a clause to keep him for a further 12 months.

The club invited offers for the former Everton trainee in January, rather than risk losing him for free in the summer when his contract expires, but there were no enquiries, despite Scottish Premiership leaders Rangers being heavily linked with a move.

Lundstram was widely expected to leave this summer, as talks aimed at extending his stay never reached a conclusion. However, he seems opened-minded about remaining at Bramall Lane.

“It’s the same situation, everything is still on the table,” said Lundstram ahead of the Blades’ home Premier League game against Chelsea on Sunday night.

“We’ll see what happens. Of course, (speculation) is bound to happen but I’m here and while I am here I’m committed, as you’ve seen in my performances – 110 per cent. No-one can question that.

“Who knows what will happen but while I’m here, I’ll give everything.

“January was all about the games for me, getting my head down in training, and it was quite a good month for us, we picked up some good results.

“It’s been a frustrating season for us, because we have lost narrow games where last year we had won them.

“Performance levels haven’t been too far off, there’s only been a couple of games where we have not been ourselves, and we have revived a little bit lately.

“It’s been frustrating for me, personally, because I have not got in the goals. But the commitment has been there.

“I have been quite hard on myself, but I am trying to get in those positions still, which is a good sign. I had a few chances lately and I have got to keep doing that and keep believing.”