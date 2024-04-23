23 April 2024

Ex-Barrow striker Tyler Smith nets late Bradford winner to dent play-off hopes

Former Barrow striker Tyler Smith came back to haunt his old side with a late winner as their quest to make the League Two play-offs goes down to the final day after a narrow 2-1 loss at home to Bradford.

The Bluebirds have endured a poor run at the worst part of the season with just one point from six.

Barrow goalkeeper Paul Farman produced a good stop to keep out Andy Cook in the 20th minute, while talented 20-year-old Bobby Pointon fired the Bantams ahead with a fine strike after 29 minutes.

Home forward Cole Stockton saw an effort cleared off the line and their pressing told as Kian Spence levelled with a fine free-kick on the hour.

Pete Wild made four changes in the final 15 minutes in a bid for the home side to get a season-defining goal.

Barrow substitute David Worrall could only fire straight at Sam Walker, but it was the visitors who secured the three points as the hosts were left with a nervous wait.

Smith – who spent the first half of the 2018-19 season on loan at Barrow – came off the bench to score a stoppage-time winner from Cook’s flick on.

