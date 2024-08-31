Ex-Leeds and Cardiff defender Sol Bamba dies aged 39

Former Cardiff and Leeds defender Sol Bamba has died at the age of 39.

Bamba had been employed at Turkish club Adanaspor, who announced the news late on Saturday night.

A club statement read: “Our technical director Souleymane Bamba, who fell ill before the match against Manisa Football Club yesterday, was taken to Manisa Celal Bayar University Hospital and unfortunately lost his battle for life there. Our condolences to his family and our community.”

Bamba was diagnosed with Non-Hodgkin lymphoma in 2021 while at Cardiff, but was declared cancer-free after a course of chemotherapy and returned to play again for the Bluebirds and Middlesbrough.

His career also took in the likes of Leicester, Hibernian and Dunfermline, in addition to 46 international appearances for the Ivory Coast.

“Everyone at LUFC is devastated to learn of the news that former LUFC captain Sol Bamba has passed away,” Leeds said in a statement posted on X.

“Our thoughts and condolences are with his family and friends at this tragic time. Rest in peace, Sol, you will be forever in our hearts.”

Middlesbrough wrote: “We are devastated to learn of the passing of Sol Bamba at the age of 39. Our thoughts are with Sol’s family and friends at this time. RIP Sol”

Bamba, who was born in France to Ivorian parents, began his playing career at Paris St Germain before moving to Scotland after failing to establish himself in the first team.

He helped Dunfermline reach the Scottish Cup final in his first season, before moving to Hibs and then Leicester in 2011.

Following spells in Turkey and Italy he joined Leeds, where he was club captain, while in his first full season at Cardiff he helped them clinch promotion to the Premier League.

He played more than 100 times for the Bluebirds and was assistant manager for six months in 2023.

Cardiff posted on X: “It is with the deepest sadness that we have learnt this evening about the passing of club legend, Sol Bamba.

“As a player and coach, Sol’s impact on our football club was immeasurable. He was a hero to all of us, a leader in every dressing room and a true gentleman.

“Our thoughts are with his friends, family and everyone lucky enough to know and love Sol.”

Bamba represented the Ivory Coast at the 2008 Olympics and played in the 2012 Africa Cup of Nations. He made his final international appearance two years later.