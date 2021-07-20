Ex-Mansfield full-back Joe Riley retires aged 29 due to injury
Former Mansfield defender Joe Riley has announced his retirement aged 29 due to injury.
The full-back did not make a single appearance for the Stags last season and has now admitted defeat in his battle to return to the field.
He wrote on Twitter: “Unfortunately i’m being forced to retire through my knee injury, gutted i’ve got to retire at 29 but i’ve been able to live my dream for 10 years, more downs than ups but i’ve loved every single minute. I’ve managed to play for some great clubs and met some great people.”
Mansfield responded: “A real shame to see you retire at 29, Joe. You gave your all with the #Stags and can be proud of your achievements in what was an excellent career.”
Riley began his career at Bolton and also played for Bury, Shrewsbury and Plymouth, with a loan spell at Oxford.
Argyle tweeted: “We’re sorry to hear it, @joe2riley. Thanks for sharing some of your career with us, and best of luck for the future.”
Bolton told Riley in a tweet to “be proud of what you achieved”, adding: “All the best in all your future endeavours.”