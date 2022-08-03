03 August 2022

Ex-Palace and Latvia midfielder Andrejs Rubins dies aged 43

Former Crystal Palace and Latvia midfielder Andrejs Rubins has died at the age of 43.

Rubins – Latvia’s second most capped men’s player with 117 over a 13-year international career – made 37 appearances for the Eagles from 2000-2002.

He helped the club reach the 2000 League Cup semi-finals with a 30-yard strike against Leicester and is perhaps best remembered among fans for his goal against Liverpool in the same tournament.

“The thoughts of everyone associated with Crystal Palace are with Andrejs’ loved ones at this truly sad time,” read a statement from Palace, who said they were “deeply saddened” by the news.

No cause of death was given.

