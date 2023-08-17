Ex-Rangers striker Morelos yet to secure new club, PLUS other football headlines

Colombian footballer Alfredo Morelos is still without a club 48 days after leaving Rangers as a free agent. Despite a strong goal-scoring track record, Morelos has struggled to find a new team, largely training alone. Potential moves to Sevilla, Galatasaray, and Watford fell through, leading to speculation of a return to South America with Santos or Gremio. Morelos' agent confirmed ongoing negotiations with top Russian clubs, despite political tension barring their UEFA participation. However, concerns over Morelos' attitude and fitness persist, affecting his prospects.

Luton Town are on the brink of signing Norwich City goalkeeper Tim Krul, following a successful bid. Despite recent interest in Birmingham City's John Ruddy, Luton's head coach Rob Edwards is reported to prefer another experienced player. The former Netherlands international is due for medical tests, with the transfer expected to complete within the day. BirminghamWorld suggests Ruddy is content at St Andrew's and isn't planning a move unless a compelling offer is received. This development likely concludes the Ruddy saga, as it is improbable for Luton to sign three goalkeepers within one window.

Swedish defender Gustaf Lagerbielke is set to finalise his move to Celtic after a £3 million transfer fee agreement with IF Elfsborg. The 23-year-old centre-back, seen as a direct replacement for Carl Starfelt, recently played his potential last match for Elfsborg. With connections to several Swedes including Henrik Larsson and Johan Mjallby, Lagerbielke anticipates a fun challenge at Celtic, looking forward to playing in the Champions League and the potential to win titles. Celtic's manager Brendan Rodgers confirmed they were close to affirming Lagerbielke's signing after the team's recent victory over Aberdeen.

Brendan Rodgers, Celtic manager, has been assessing several fringe players and B-team youngsters during pre-season training and warm-up matches. Now in his sixth week since returning to Parkhead, Rodgers has closely monitored his squad, determining which players to retain and those likely to leave, either permanently or on loan. Among others, the futures of Adam Montgomery, Yosuke Ideguchi, Liam Shaw and Johnny Kenny currently out on loan, remain uncertain. Over the coming weeks, several other players who have not yet established themselves on the first-team or are considered potential long-term assets may learn their fate.

Wolverhampton Wanderers are looking to push forward following a remarkable recovery under Julen Lopetegui. Anticipating several new signings to augment squad depth for the 2023/24 season, Wolves remain optimistic despite speculation and rumours prevalent in the build-up to the Premier League's opening weekend. The club's potential starting lineup could see major changes if the most credible rumours materialise.

Everton FC, having allowed several players to depart this transfer window, are now focusing on making additions to their squad. Free agent Ashley Young is said to be close to signing with the Toffees following his release from Aston Villa. Fans anticipate much-needed reinforcements, especially in attack, to address the club's goalscoring struggles. Doubts linger over Dominic Calvert-Lewin's capacity to consistently deliver due to injury woes. The team's starting lineup for their opening match against Fulham could see significant change if they secure their rumoured signings.

Ex-Rangers striker Robbie Ure is trialling with Dutch side AZ Alkmaar after rejecting a contract extension at Ibrox. The 19-year-old struggled to secure consistent first-team appearances under former manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst. Elsewhere, Celtic target and BSC Young Boys midfielder Fabian Rieder has addressed transfer rumours, with interest from Celtic and Borussia Monchengladbach. The Swiss international is reportedly valued at around £15m by his current club. Initial offers from Bundesliga club Monchengladbach have been rejected.

Aston Villa are reportedly negotiating with Turkish Süper Lig team Beşiktaş about a potential transfer for Philippe Coutinho. Coutinho's performance has been underwhelming since permanently signing with Villa, having scored once in 20 games. In a bid to revive Coutinho's career, Beşiktaş has offered a season-long loan with an €8 million purchase clause, significantly less than what Villa paid to Barcelona. Meanwhile, Wolverhampton Wanderers' Nathan Collins is set for a medical test before a confirmed move to Brentford for a record £23 million fee.