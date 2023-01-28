Exeter boss Gary Caldwell praises ‘brilliant’ Jevani Brown

Gary Caldwell showered praise on the “brilliant” Jevani Brown after his double led Exeter to a 2-0 win at MK Dons.

Brown netted in each half as the Grecians recorded a first ever victory at Stadium MK, adding a composed 67th-minute finish to his penalty nine minutes before the break.

The striker missed a gilt-edged opportunity in City’s defeat at Portsmouth last week and Caldwell was delighted by his response.

“He has been brilliant,” said the Exeter boss. “His return of goals and assists is great and he can keep improving.

“I said to him in the dressing room just now that he wasn’t going to miss one-on-ones two weeks running.

“When he gets in those situations, you expect him to score every time with the quality he has.

“I’m delighted for him and delighted for the team. This is a difficult place to come and it’s a big win.”

Only Jonson Clarke-Harris and Aaron Collins have scored more than Brown’s 12 Sky Bet League One goals this season and he kept his cool from the spot when former Dons ace Sam Nombe was brought down by Zak Jules.

He was similarly clinical when latching on to Archie Collins’ deflected pass midway through the second half to seal Exeter’s third away win in four trips.

“As the game went on, our quality improved and in the second half, there was only one team that was going to win it,” Caldwell added.

“The substitutes provided quality and speed and we looked a real threat. In the end, we could have scored more.”

Caldwell’s opposite number Mark Jackson rued his side’s lack of cutting edge as they slipped to a second home defeat in five days.

Mo Eisa spurned a glorious opportunity to put the hosts in front in the 20th minute, slotting wide when clean through, and the striker was similarly wasteful when presented with two more openings after the break.

“We need to be more clinical in key moments of the game,” Jackson said. “When we create those chances, we have to put them away.

“But it’s not about any one player and Mo will score goals, he’s a confident lad.

“Last week at Forest Green he scored with two fantastic finishes and he finishes really well in training. Days like this happen sometimes for strikers.”

Jackson handed full debuts to Sullay Kaikai and Paris Maghoma in the defeat and looks set for a busy end to the transfer window as he looks to pull his side away from the bottom four.

“We are still in the market for a defender, we feel we need cover in that area,” he said.

“We are working hard to get the right fit for the squad and hopefully that will come off.”