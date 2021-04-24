Exeter held by Newport in blow to play-off hopes
Play-off chasers Exeter and Newport could not be separated as they played out a goalless draw at St James Park.
Exeter manager Matt Taylor called it a must-win match, but his side failed to register a shot on target despite plenty of effort.
Chances were few and far between in the opening 25 minutes, with neither side wanting to make a mistake. It took until the 27th minute for the first genuine effort when Newport striker Lewis Collins headed wide from a corner.
Home goalkeeper Jokull Andresson twice came to Exeter’s rescue with brilliant one-handed saves to deny Collins and Josh Sheehan as County shaded the first half.
The Grecians really went for it with their substitutions, knowing a draw would not be good enough in their play-off quest, and Josh Key fired a good chance over the bar.
Newport could have won it, only for Collins to see his shot deflect just wide, while time ran out for Exeter, with County maintaining a three-point advantage over them in the battle for a play-off place and Salford moved two points above them as well.