Exeter held by Newport in blow to play-off hopes

17:16pm, Sat 24 Apr 2021
Play-off chasers Exeter and Newport could not be separated as they played out a goalless draw at St James Park.

Exeter manager Matt Taylor called it a must-win match, but his side failed to register a shot on target despite plenty of effort.

Chances were few and far between in the opening 25 minutes, with neither side wanting to make a mistake. It took until the 27th minute for the first genuine effort when Newport striker Lewis Collins headed wide from a corner.

Home goalkeeper Jokull Andresson twice came to Exeter’s rescue with brilliant one-handed saves to deny Collins and Josh Sheehan as County shaded the first half.

The Grecians really went for it with their substitutions, knowing a draw would not be good enough in their play-off quest, and Josh Key fired a good chance over the bar.

Newport could have won it, only for Collins to see his shot deflect just wide, while time ran out for Exeter, with County maintaining a three-point advantage over them in the battle for a play-off place and Salford moved two points above them as well.

