Exeter make Sutton pay for wasted chances as Sam Nombe secures victory

Exeter beat Sutton at St James Park (Simon Galloway/PA) (PA Archive)
By NewsChain Sport
17:02pm, Sat 18 Sep 2021
Exeter were made to fight hard for the points against spirited Sutton, but striker Sam Nombe fired them to a 2-0 victory.

Nombe’s shot was turned in by defender Ben Goodliffe after Sutton had dominated for long spells before Exeter’s summer signing scored his first goal to secure the points late on.

It was harsh on Sutton, who had created the better chances up until the opening goal, only for their wastefulness to let down.

Exeter goalkeeper Cameron Dawson denied Enzio Boldewijn in a one-on-one, while Richie Bennett headed over from close range.

Donovan Wilson smashed a shot against the underside of the bar and Sutton continued to dominate after the break with Nombe clearing off the line and Bennett missing an absolute sitter from barely two yards, when he fired against the crossbar.

However, Exeter went in front on 68 minutes when Jay sent Nombe clear and he turned inside his marker and fired goalwards, with the ball deflecting off Goodliffe before crossing the line.

The Grecians then made it 2-0 on 84 minutes when substitute Kyle Taylor played in Nombe and he rounded the goalkeeper before tapping into an empty net.

