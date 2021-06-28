Exeter sign defender Callum Rowe following release from Aston Villa
16:24pm, Mon 28 Jun 2021
Exeter have announced the signing of defender Callum Rowe after his contract came to an end with Aston Villa.
The 21-year-old came up through the academy at Villa Park and made one senior appearance for the club in a 4-1 defeat to Liverpool in the FA Cup.
Exeter manager Matt Taylor told the club website: “Callum is of a certain age where he will continue to learn, and we hope he can remain fully fit and influence this side.
“Character and personality is a huge attribute at this football club and he certainly fits the bill.”