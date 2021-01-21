Exeter sign defender Sam Stubbs from Fleetwood

Sam Stubbs, second right, scored his first professional goal against Hull earlier this season
By NewsChain Sport
14:17pm, Thu 21 Jan 2021
Exeter have signed centre-back Sam Stubbs from Fleetwood on a two-and-a-half year contract.

The 22-year-old is the son of former Everton defender Alan Stubbs and becomes the Grecians first signing of the January window.

Stubbs has had previous spells with Hamilton in the Scottish Premiership, Dutch side ADO Den Haag and English Football League clubs Notts County and Crewe.

He told the club’s official website: “I can guarantee I will do absolutely everything for the club, for the manager and my team mates.

“I just love playing football and being out there winning and ultimately what I want to do is move up the leagues with Exeter City.”

