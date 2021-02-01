Exeter sign winger Robbie Willmott on loan from League Two rivals Newport

Robbie Willmott has joined Exeter on loan until the end of the season
By NewsChain Sport
16:23pm, Mon 01 Feb 2021
Exeter have signed winger Robbie Willmott on loan from Sky Bet League Two rivals Newport for the remainder of the season.

Willmott becomes the third signing made by Grecians boss Matt Taylor in the current transfer window.

Willmott told Exeter’s official website: “I had a few decisions to make yesterday about whether to stay or go and I then I got the call.

“I couldn’t turn it down because it’s a great opportunity.”

